2017 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

Manga Editor (Tokyo) English: Fluent

Japanese: Conversational level valuable

Experience in publishing industry

Working Visa support available Coamix is looking for ambitious manga editors, to join its new program aiming to welcome manga creators from all over the world, supporting them to create new manga titles. Your role in this position will be to manage manga creators from all over the world, under the supervision of experienced editors. Excellent written/spoken English is needed. Apply Writer/Journalist (Yokohama) English: Native level

Japanese: Business level

¥240,000 / Month – Negotiable

JLPT N2 level or above Introduce Japanese culture to worldwide readers. As part of the Grape Japan team, you will be asked to write articles that introduce Japan’s most beautiful aspects or its popular sub-cultures in English. Experience in photography and/or videography is preferred. Part-time position also available. Visa sponsorship available. Must currently reside in Japan. Apply Instructors for University/Corporate Classes (Kanto area) English: Native level

Must currently reside in Japan

¥3,500 ~ ¥4,500 / Hour

Must have proper work visa (multiple years required) Linguage, one of the educational arms of Zenken, is looking for part-time instructors for Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba and Ibaraki. They offer one-day, weekly teaching sessions and intensive programs, depending on client’s need. Transportation fees will be covered. Must have at least 12-year education in English. Apply Video Game Script Writer (Shinagawa, Tokyo) English: Native level

Japanese: Business level

Must currently reside in Japan

Visa sponsorship available Dream job spotted. Have you ever written scripts for …continue reading