2017 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

Source: Gaijin Pot
Manga Editor (Tokyo)
Coamix is looking for ambitious manga editors, to join its new program aiming to welcome manga creators from all over the world, supporting them to create new manga titles. Your role in this position will be to manage manga creators from all over the world, under the supervision of experienced editors. Excellent written/spoken English is needed.
Writer/Journalist (Yokohama)
Introduce Japanese culture to worldwide readers. As part of the Grape Japan team, you will be asked to write articles that introduce Japan’s most beautiful aspects or its popular sub-cultures in English. Experience in photography and/or videography is preferred. Part-time position also available. Visa sponsorship available. Must currently reside in Japan.
Instructors for University/Corporate Classes (Kanto area)
Linguage, one of the educational arms of Zenken, is looking for part-time instructors for Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba and Ibaraki. They offer one-day, weekly teaching sessions and intensive programs, depending on client’s need. Transportation fees will be covered. Must have at least 12-year education in English.
Video Game Script Writer (Shinagawa, Tokyo)
