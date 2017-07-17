2017’s Most Stylish Beach Looks

Source: savvytokyo.com Tokyo is seeing temperatures in the mid-30s which means it’s time to either brave the crowds and find those city pools or hop on the local JR and go to the beach. It’s after all, Marine Day today! Summertime in the city brings all types of fashion styles, colors and of course accessories, and just as you would be your fashionista-self in the city, it’s also important to stay on trend with your swimwear game! So what’s hot on the beach this year? From a new touch to an old trend to sexy bikinis, here are the top swimwear of this season. The New One-Piece H&M, ¥2,999 This summer the One-Piece bathing suit has gotten a major revamp and redesign giving a new sexy silhouette that will surely have heads turning. The cut-out one piece or the high-leg one piece, are both styles that cover up but also reveal just enough, making them one of the sexiest looks of the season. Off-the-Shoulder Peach John, ¥9,000 We’ve seen off-the-shoulder tops and dresses stay for a good few seasons and now it’s finally made its way to swimwear. This style is sweet but daring and can even double up as a cropped top paired with a pair of denim shorts. High-Waisted Bikinis Stella McCartney, ¥40,000 This retro yet classic silhouette has made a huge comeback in summer fashion and is also a key look for the beach. High-waisted bikinis are a great choice if you’re looking to cover up any problems areas while creating an elongated leg-look. Perfect to give you that full Marilyn Monroe hourglass look! Ruffled Detailed Bikinis …continue reading …continue reading