Koike victory puts Abe on the back foot

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Editors, East Asia Forum Just as constitutional revision was on the horizon, local politics in Tokyo has put Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on the back foot. Two LDP-backed Tokyo governors, Naoki Inose and Yoichi Masuzoe, were both forced to leave office early after being caught out in money scandals. In the Tokyo gubernatorial election a year ago, Yuriko Koike put her hat into the ring to replace the disgraced Masuzoe, and won easily, becoming Tokyo’s first female governor. This month Koike’s Tomin First No Kai (Tokyoites First) party won the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election. Her two victories over the past 12 months have transformed the Japanese political scene. Koike — an MP since 1992, member of the LDP since 2002 and a former defence and environment minister — did not consult with the LDP Tokyo chapter party bigwigs before entering the race for governor last year. In the hierarchical and male dominated world of Japanese politics, this move was not taken lightly. The Tokyo LDP branch responded by backing their own candidate, Hiroya Masuda, a former Governor of Iwate prefecture and Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications (an unelected appointee), forcing Koike to run as an independent. Prime Minister Abe, for his part, refrained from campaigning for either candidate. Koike won by positioning herself as a reformer who could overcome political gridlock to get things done. Upon becoming governor, Koike went on the offensive, reining in the escalating costs of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which had quadrupled from original estimates to US$25 billion, and delaying the relocation of Tokyo’s famous Tsukiji fish market in response to environmental concerns. Still, the Tokyo LDP’s ‘old guard’ did not want to play ball, leading to a political tug of war between the governor and the assembly. The Tokyo …continue reading