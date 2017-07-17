Source: j-hoppers

Hey, this is Shiz from J Hoppers Hiroshima.

I‘ve been thinking about this for 2years and I think I’m gonna get one this year, Peace Tattoo! It’s kinda annual tatoo event in Hiroshima in August, based on the A Bomb memorial day.

The tattoo artists are working as a charity to spread peace around the world and they offer the chance to have this tattoo based on a folded paper crane. Paper cranes come originally from the ancient Japanese tradition of origami, paper folding but today they are known as a symbol of peace. And every year for 2 days in August, there is a chance to get this peace tatoo.

The price is 3000yen and this will be donated to the Hiroshima city foundation for the preservation and promotion of the A Bomb Dome. I was born and grew up in Hiroshima and I love my city.

Hiroshima is a really beautiful city. I love it when I look at it from this angle here.lol



The tattoo artists are giving this peace tattoo chance to about 1000 people and I'm hoping to get one this year🙂