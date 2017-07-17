Pikachu McFlurries make everything better!

Source: city-cost.com I’ve been slow with blogging lately because moving (with two young kids + this stinking hot summer weather) has been zapping every ounce of my energy! What better as an energy pick me up though than a limited edition McFlurry?McDonalds started selling these Pikachu McFlurries on the 14th of this month. I’m a sucker for seasonal stuff or limited edition goodies so I had to try it. It’s chocolate banana flavored and it was actually super good.If the summer heat is wearing you down too, give one of these a try if you have a McDonalds nearby! It was 290 yen, so not the cheapest sugary ice cream fix out there – but it wins the adorable stakes! …continue reading