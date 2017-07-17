The China factor in global governance

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Katherine Morton, University of Sheffield The transition towards a more pluralistic form of global governance that is inclusive of emerging powers remains fraught with tensions. Whether the existing global framework of rules and institutions can adapt to this new paradigm will depend upon whether liberal states can work in tandem with China in tackling the core challenges facing global governance. Stepping out on the Road: Chinese foreign Minister Wang Yi outside the press conference venue to announce the conclusion of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on 15 May 2017. It will be hard for the initiative to achieve successful outcomes without international financial, economic and environmental safeguards. (Photo: Reuters/Jason Lee). ” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX35VOY-400×265.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX35VOY-600×398.jpg” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX35VOY-400×265.jpg” alt=”Stepping out on the Road: Chinese foreign Minister Wang Yi outside the press conference venue to announce the conclusion of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on 15 May 2017. It will be hard for the initiative to achieve successful outcomes without international financial, economic and environmental safeguards. (Photo: Reuters/Jason Lee).” width=”400″ height=”265″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX35VOY-400×265.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX35VOY-150×100.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX35VOY-768×510.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX35VOY-600×398.jpg 600w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX35VOY-300×199.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX35VOY-100×66.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX35VOY-500×332.jpg 500w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”> Old alignments based upon geopolitical divisions do not sufficiently address transnational threats affecting societies across the globe, such as irregular migration, terrorism and violent extremism, illicit trade and environmental disasters precipitated by climate change. China is not immune to these threats, yet working with China to strengthen collective security arrangements presents challenges as well as opportunities. In the case of counter-terrorism, the dilemma over how to secure the nation against terrorist threats while protecting civil liberties is particularly acute — the Xinjiang ‘people’s war on terror’ has blurred the line between internecine struggle and counter-terrorism. More recently, the involvement of Chinese nationals in global terrorist networks has led to greater cooperation …continue reading