100 Yen Heat Hack: The Frozen Towel

Source: city-cost.com When humidity so intense that your clothes are drenched in sweat before you walk for more than ten minutes combines with record high temperatures to create a truly uncomfortable summer experience, you know it’s summer time Japan. There are a number of ways to deal with this problem, including hiding in the air conditioning or under parasols whenever possible and wiping down your brow with the wash-cloth sized towels everyone seems to carry. These are great answers, but my solution is a bit different.My solution may appear strange to some and probably won’t be the favorite of any fashionistas, but it works well enough for me. If you have a day planned in which you do not need to wear professional business attire and plan to be out in the sun for a few hours or more, this may help in keeping you cool.First, buy a towel.Douglas Adams’s adage regarding towels hold true. You should always know where your towel is. Towels are really terribly useful things. First, let’s go towel shopping. Your towel needn’t be fancy, but should be long, like a face towel. Your towel should be long enough to drape over the back of your neck as that is exactly what it is meant to do. Material is important as well. We need the towel to be absorbent, so materials like cotton are the best bet. The fluffy micro-fleece varieties work well enough for most home uses, but will not be helpful to us in this venture. If you’re not sure the material, check the back label. You can see here that the pink towel is 100% cotton– perfect for our purposes. The blue micro-fleece towel is not going to soak up what we need it to.Wet, folded incorrectly. Take your towel home. Remove the …continue reading