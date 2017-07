Water lilies painted by Ohara Koson 小原 古邨 (1877-1945) ca. 1920. Ohara is known for his woodblock paintings often showing birds, fishes, trees, flowers and landscape motifs in different variations. He made several pictures of lotus and water lilies, which are very beautiful. Look at Art on Tuesday: Lotus.

Source: Museum of Fine Arts Boston.

