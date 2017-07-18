Backpedalling or a step forward in renminbi reform?

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Yu Yongding, CASS In early 2016, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) introduced a new rule for setting the renminbi central parity rate against the US dollar. Instead of the previous rule introduced in August 2015 where the central parity rate was set with reference to the previous day’s closing price, the rate would now be determined by the arithmetic average of two variables: the previous day’s closing price and the ‘theoretical renminbi exchange rate against the US dollar that will keep the index of a currency basket unchanged over the past 24 hours’. A staffer poses with 2015 edition of the 100 renminbi notes at the Bank of China Tower in Hong Kong, China 12 November 2015. (Photo: Reuters/Bobby Yip). ” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX25W54-400×273.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX25W54-600×410.jpg” title=”A staffer poses with 2015 edition of the 100 renminbi notes at the Bank of China Tower in Hong Kong, China 12 November 2015. (Photo: Reuters/Bobby Yip).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX25W54-400×273.jpg” alt=”A staffer poses with 2015 edition of the 100 renminbi notes at the Bank of China Tower in Hong Kong, China 12 November 2015. (Photo: Reuters/Bobby Yip).” width=”400″ height=”273″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX25W54-400×273.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX25W54-150×103.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX25W54-768×525.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX25W54-600×410.jpg 600w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX25W54-300×205.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX25W54-100×68.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX25W54-500×342.jpg 500w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”> So what is this ‘theoretical renminbi exchange rate’? The China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) index can be decomposed roughly into three components: the renminbi (RMB) exchange rate against the US dollar, the US dollar index and an index of other currencies. In a chosen base date, the configuration of the CFETS index guarantees that the index is equal to 100. Hence, on any trading day with all other variables unchanged, a change in the dollar index should mean the CFETS index will deviate from 100. In order to keep the CFETS index at 100, the PBOC …continue reading