Been There, Learnt That: Bullying Can Hurt So Much

Source: savvytokyo.com Something at school had clearly upset my fourth grader but it wasn’t until bedtime that I uncovered the source of her tears. During a regular changing of seating assignments in her classroom, a boy had remarked, “Oh, look, I ended up next to the kinpatsu no baka (blonde bimbo)!” My inner mama bear roared. Aside from the fact that my daughter’s hair is brown, not blonde, this kind of teasing is something that virtually every bicultural child experiences. In a society still very much based on fitting in, our bicultural kids are easy targets for having skin and hair that might be a different color or texture, or for speaking more than one language. It took several more weeks of gentle probing until my daughter finally revealed the name of the boy who had made the comment. Although it happened only once, it had clearly made my child miserable and I felt that the boy needed to know the weight behind those words. Fortunately, the classroom teacher was on board, too. She had a quiet word with the boy, who was genuinely surprised at the effect of his careless comment, and sorry for the trouble it had caused. He apologized to her, and I was happy with how it was resolved. Bullying (iijme) and bicultural children is a common topic of discussion on social media groups for foreign parents in Japan. It is also alarming for parents when bicultural adults in the public frequently mention having been bullied as youngsters during media interviews. Teasing Or Bullying? Fortunately, my own three children have not been victims of bullying based on the fact that they are bicultural, although they have certainly been subject to teasing or othering (“the process of perceiving or portraying someone as fundamentally different”). However, I wouldn’t call the incident above with …continue reading