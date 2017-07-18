Smartphones in Japan: How To Buy, Unlock and Change Plans

Source: Gaijin Pot A lot has changed in the mobile phone landscape in Japan the last few years. Cell phones used to be very heavily restricted. You had a choice of three large companies, all offering near-identical packages and prices, with customer service standards that generally fell well below what one would come to expect from Japan. To make matters worse, it was nearly impossible to bring a phone into Japan and use it on one of these networks. If you didn’t buy one of the company’s phones on an overpriced two-year plan, then you couldn’t get access to its network. Thankfully, this all changed about two years ago, when the government brought an end to the restrictive practice that was the blanket ban on phone unlocking in Japan (the process of making a device capable of working on any carrier network). That being said, figuring out the best option for a phone in Japan is still extremely tricky. In this quick guide, GaijinPot will walk you through the following topics: Unlocking your Japanese phone (even if you bought it before May 2015)

The difference between “SIM-free” and “unlocked”

Alternative plans to the “big three” service providers

Options for short-term phone plans

Do’s and don’ts for those switching to a cheaper network or plan

Do’s and don’ts of buying a SIM-free phone to use in Japan via GIPHY Unlocking your Japanese phone After May 2015 Now, any phones bought after May 2015 can be unlocked provided you pay ¥3,000 and have been with the carrier for more than 180 days. Some carriers may try to play dumb in this regard. But it is the law, and they cannot refuse to unlock your phone provided you meet these conditions. A phone that has been unlocked should, in theory, work on any network worldwide. However, bandwidth differences mean that you may not get …continue reading