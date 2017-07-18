The Shinkansen: Where The Journey Is Just As Thrilling As The Destination

Source: LearnJapanese123 One exciting way to experience Japan is traveling via the bullet train or Shinkansen. You can cut travel time between cities and spend more time enjoying the tourist sites. The original Tokaido Shinkansen linking Tokyo and Osaka was launched in 1964 on the occasion of the Tokyo Olympics. Up to 13 trains per hour run on this line with a seating capacity of more than 1300. It travels at very high speeds of 320 KPH and carries 424,000 passengers a day. To a novice traveler to Japan, the railway network system may seem intimidating and confusing. So, before you even arrive, research the rates, transfers, and timetables of all Shinkansen cars on Hyperdia. How Safe is the Shinkansen? Shinkansen has a remarkable safety record. It has now operated for 50 years without a single passenger casualty. The Japanese are uncompromising when it comes to public safety and disaster prevention. Knowing that Japan is in the Pacific ring of fire and often experiences earthquakes, the train has an earthquake warning system that is designed to stop the trains safely. This attention to detail and innovative use of technology allows the trains to run at such very tight, three-minute intervals, without schedule delays. Why Get a JR Railway Pass? If you plan to visit various destinations, it would be a good idea to avail of the Japan Railway Pass. You can choose cards with validity periods of 7, 14 or 21 days. The ticket fare starts at $253 per adult and $127 per child (6 -11 years old). It is much cheaper than buying individual tickets on each journey. The JR Pass can be purchased online or agencies outside Japan. You will receive a voucher via courier if you purchased online. You can also <a target=_blank …continue reading