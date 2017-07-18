This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 22-23

Spread across five whole weeks, this summer festival’s highlight event is the exciting 7-hour-long parade starting from Ueno station to Ueno’s central street on July 22. As usual, there will also be delicious festival snack food booths, street and ice performances and other entertaining events for the crowd!

Good Luck Chimes

Fuurin Matsuri

Hear the sound of the wind from all over Japan at the annual Nishi-Arai Daishi’s Wind Chime Festival. Taiko performances, workshops and picturesque sights of rows of beautifully designed wind chimes will keep you entertained and chilled throughout the festival. Create your one and only unique wind chime to bring home or buy one of the wind chimes at the festival as a souvenir.

Date Now Through Sun, July 30, 2017 Time 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Location Nishi-Arai Daishi Shrine, 1-15-1 Nishiarai, Adachi-ku, Tokyo Fee Free

