Youkai Apartment no Yuuga na Nichijou Episode 3 Impression

On this episode, Yuushi continues his new daily life with the yokai and ghosts. Later, he finds out about Kuri’s and Shiro’s dark past and then meets their mothers.

So it was nice to see our male get pretty used to live around with the yokai and ghosts. Also Kuri’s and Shiro’s dark past getting revealed interesting and saddening. Other than that, I wonder if they’ll reveal more past stores from other yokai or ghosts. Now what’s going to be the next plot? I really can’t wait to find out. Overall, an interesting past story revealed and some more funny moments.

Conclusion: An interesting past story revealed and some more funny moments.