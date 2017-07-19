Cheapo Weekend for July 22-23: Fireworks, Parades, Markets and Chimes

|credit|

Adachi Fireworks Festival (July 22): One of Tokyo’s most well-known fireworks displays takes place this Saturday along the banks of the Arakawa River. Get there early, grab a spot and enjoy the hour-long show of 12,000 “fire flowers”, as they’re known in Japanese.

Hachioji Fireworks Festival (July 22): One of the smaller fireworks festivals this summer, a modest 100,000 will gather at this West Tokyo park for a show of 3,500 fireworks.

Ueno Summer Festival (Parade – July 22): This is a 5-week summer festival, but its main parade along Chuo Dori takes place this Saturday (July 22 at 5:30pm). It comes paired with an antique market and various music and dance performances near Shinobazuno-ike Pond in Ueno P

