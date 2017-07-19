How much does it cost to travel from Narita Airport to Tokyo?

Source: city-cost.com We could have entitled this piece with “from Tokyo to Narita Airport” but then we don’t want you to leave! Instead we are focusing on those travellers arriving in Japan and to this end decided to go with how much it costs to travel from Narita Airport to Tokyo. Still, if you’re heading the other way, the prices will likely be the same.The first thing to say about Narita International Airport (NRT) is that it’s a long way from Tokyo, much to the consternation of the locals (and the expat writing this). However, Japan’s largest international travel hub isn’t such a terrible place to get stuck as you wait for transport into the city. Transport from Narita to Tokyo comes in the usual forms – train, bus and taxi (as well as helicopter). We’ll break down the costs of these options in the same order.Trains from Narita to Tokyo (~1,200 – 3,000 yen)We should probably kick off by cautioning travellers to avoid the same mistake that we’ve just committed here – specifying only the name “Narita” in searches. Narita is in fact the name of the city next to which sits the airport. Narita has its own train station which it is not practical to walk to from the airport. No, in your searches be sure to enter, “Narita Airport” (you can probably skip the “international” bit).Narita Airport is serviced by two train operators – JR and Keisei. Both of these services can be accessed from the B1 floor of terminals 1 and 2 (not terminal 3).Keisei Skyliner – “Narita Airport to/from Ueno 41 min” screams the homepage of this relatively new service from Keisei Electric Railway. Now, 41 min might sound like quite a long time but if you’ve ever done the journey between less convenient parts of Tokyo …continue reading