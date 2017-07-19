HYPER JAPAN 2017 STREET STYLE

On the street outside the 2017 Summer Hyper Japan event, the key or popular

Japanese street style trends seemed to be that of Decora and Fairy Kei.

A noticeable or popular colour palette appeared to be in place, so we aimed

to capture and bring those observations to you fan.

Many of you will know or have noticed street style seems to have lost its

edge in Japan over the last 2 years. Things such as the uncertain economy

lack of budget, shops closing and going out of business faster than ever,

could well be factors, but the tried and tested faves like Decora, Fairy,

Dolly Kei and Lolita are still popular and especially with westerners.

Purple, blue hues, pinks and greens are popular the world over with teen

culture, so no surprise that we encountered lots of it over the weekend.

Two young girls dressed in Decora style and Fairy Kei.

Here’s a novel twist on the Decora trend.

Talking about trends popular in Japan and in the west, you can’t ignore

the growth in popularity all over of the shining star of the Goth world.

SteamPunk always seems to rise to the top, so it was no surprise that

we encountered it on the weekend.

Some of you might be familiar with Performance Artist Ann Pendigrast.

She always makes her own hats, bags and dresses. Usually leaning

towards the Lolita side of style, we found that this instance of spotting