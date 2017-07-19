Meat, Love, Pray (for more) at Teppan Bambina

Source: savvytokyo.com While we all know that there’s no shortage of restaurants in Tokyo (the city has one of the highest restaurant per person ratios in the world), it can sometimes be difficult to find that perfect date spot. You know, the one with the low-lit, sleek but softly furnished interior. That place where it’s not too loud or smoke-filled, and where the menu is delicious enough to impress but affordable enough to avoid gulping when the bill arrives. Teppan Bambina & Wine by Ushigoro — with it’s classy yet oh-so-cosy atmosphere and surprisingly reasonable wagyu-based menu — is exactly that; a gorgeous little spot to take your favorite person (or people) to, even if she just happens to be yourself. Tucked away on the second floor of a corner building in upscale Azabu-juban, Teppan Bambina offers a well-curated teppanyaki menu of select ingredients cooked by a gregarious chef right in the middle of the restaurant for diners to watch, all while sipping on an exclusive range of wines or cocktails for only ¥500 a glass. But it’s the food that really takes center stage here. On our visit, my date (co-worker/friend/wingwoman) and I opted for the mid-range course menu which, for ¥5,000, gets you seven dishes prepared on the restaurant’s (iron plate) plus a choice of three housemade desserts. As we settled into our front-row seats at the counter, the course menu got underway with the three tapas and fresh carpaccio of the day. Each of the …continue reading