"Tokunai Murayama Festival" is the venue of the Yamagata Prefecture, Murayama, gongs, flutes, big drum, tighten drum, hand Hayashi consists shout, etc., boarding in a gorgeous dashi, dancing hand in up-tempo festival music gallant and brilliant to fit, we waged a dance in which each organization is taking advantage of the feature. Why do not you taste the hot air means carrying a foot to the venue?