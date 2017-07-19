Pensions quit bonds for alternatives & pooled JP Morgan finds

Source: ijapicap.com As Japanese defined-benefit pension funds tip-toe their way across a low returns minefield seeded with opportunities which could just as easily blow up as blossom, they are increasingly favouring allocations to ‘alternatives’ and ‘general accounts’, In the year ending 31 March the two segments accounted respectively for 16.6% and 16.2% of portfolios but while the commentary which accompanies the survey results probes the former in interesting detail it does not mention the latter. Of the 122 corporate defined-benefit schemes (representing a wide range of asset sizes) and two public service mutual aid associations polled, 80% said ‘yes’ when asked if they felt the introduction of negative interest rates had altered the investment environment. Text continues below table Yet 66% said their asset allocation policies had not yet shifted as a result. The changes that did happen were seen in the continued drop in domestic bond holdings, to just 21.8% of portfolios compared with 26.4% the year before and policy of 35.4% five years ago, and the rise in alternatives from 15.0% to 16.6% compared with a policy of 9.1% in 2011/12. First placed among the leading ‘key issues’ driving the moves was the Bank of Japan’s negative interest rate policy, which had counted for less the year before when rapid rises in volatility were at the forefront of funds’ fears. That anxiety abated to be replaced with preoccupations about President Trump’s policies generating rises in equity prices and rates, growing trade protectionism and fears about the impact of Brexit. Text continues below table JP Morgan’s report makes no mention of Japan’s dire demographics nor of pension funds’ need for secure liquid assets from which to pay benefits bills that now exceed their income from contributions and will do for …continue reading