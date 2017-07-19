Same-day sellout in Brillia Tower Yoyogi-Koen Classy

All apartments offered in the first round of sales in a new high-rise just west of Yoyogi Park have sold out on the first day. A total of 116 apartments were offered for sale in late May, and a further 15 were offered on June 11. A total of 210 applications were made on the 131 apartments, with the most popular apartment receiving 15 applications. The average price of an apartment sold was 120 million Yen (approx. 1.07 million USD). The building is now 67% sold.

Brillia Tower Yoyogi-Koen Classy is a 19-storey condominium under construction 450 meters west of Yoyogi Park and a 2 minute walk from Yoyogi-Koen Station. This station is 1 minute direct by train to Harajuku and 3 minutes to Omotesando. Completion is scheduled for December 2018 with apartments to be delivered to buyers from late February 2019 onwards.

Apartment prices range from 1,200,000 ~ 1,500,000 Yen/sqm for apartments on low floors with limited views, up to 1,700,000 ~ 2,500,000 Yen/sqm for apartments on high floors with skyline and park views. The most expensive apartment in the building is a 142 sqm two-bedroom penthouse that was listed for 349,900,000 Yen (approx. 3.12 million USD).

Purchase applications were made by local buyers in their 30s (28%), 40s (23%) and 50s (23%). The majority of interested buyers were 2-person households (38%), followed by single residents (29%) and 3-person households (23%). Over a third of interested buyers are already living in Shibuya ward.

Source: R.E.Port , June 26, 2017.

…continue reading