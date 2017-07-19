Sharp sues Hisense for patent infringement in the US

Source: Japan Intellectual Property News Sharp seems to be trying everything to get back the US TV operation they gave up once. In June , Sharp filed a lawsuit to get Sharp’s name back from Hisense for use in the US.

And now, according to the press release , Sharp filed a patent infringement suit against Hisense (Hisense Electric Co.,Ltd, Hisense USA Corporation, and Hisense Electronics Manufacturing Company of America Corporation) in New York Southern District Court on July 17. Sharp alleges that Hisense produces and sells smart TV which infringes Sharp’s wireless LAN related patents in the US, and seeks damages and an injunction. …continue reading