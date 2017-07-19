Simple solutions for Japan’s languishing labour markets

Author: Naohiro Yashiro, Showa Women’s University

Historically, Japan’s employment practices produced highly-sophisticated manufacturing products under harmonious labour relations. Those practices now appear out of date. But since those labour practices were so successful in the past, reform is difficult. Three reforms are especially overdue: reducing long work hours, ensuring equal treatment for regular and non-regular employees and setting a rule for monetary settlement in dismissals.

First, persistently long working hours are a consistent feature of the Japanese workplace. An individual’s job description is rarely clear, so higher productivity workers tend to accrue additional hours. Further, many middle-aged employees with a full-time homemaker rely on overtime payments as an important source of household income. In addition, substantial overtime carries the benefit that in recessions, an employer can minimise wage costs by reducing overtime hours rather than laying people off.

A company employee prepares to leave the office after working hours on the company’s ‘no-overtime day’ in Tokyo, Japan 15 February 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Issei Kato).

But such a practice is unfavourable to married couples raising small children while also working full-time, which has resulted in falling fertility rates and a comparatively low proportion of female managers. Recent proposals by the government council in charge of reforming labour markets indicate that the establishment of a clear ceiling on overtime hours worked and a penalty to employers who breach the ceiling could soon be implemented. …continue reading