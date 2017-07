This festival, which started in 2000, is a symbol of summer in Kagoshima. It is a waterfront having the world-famous volcano Sakurajima, calm Kinko Bay and the Nature at its best. This festival is held in the backdrop of a world-class scenic view. Four simultaneous display of 2 shaku balls becoming first among Kyushu, highlight full loading including original fireworks and music fireworks.

※Video is a thing of the past.

