The South China Sea seven years on

Author: Michael McDevitt, CNA

This month seven years ago at the Hanoi ASEAN Regional Forum, then secretary of state Hillary Clinton made a very public, and — for the Chinese — surprising, intervention into the South China Sea (SCS) disputes. This move implicated Washington in a way that was probably unforeseen in Washington and in the region at the time.

While the objective of the Clinton statement was to indicate that peace and stability in the SCS was a US interest, in hindsight, by choosing to be so publically involved — over time exhorting China to play by the rules; stop building and militarising islands; and abide by the Permanent Court of Arbitration findings — Washington found itself trying to shape Chinese SCS activity with absolutely no practical leverage (short of the use of force or imposition of trade or economic penalties — actions Washington was correctly unwilling to countenance).

A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF)’s SH-60 Seahawk helicopter takes off from JMSDF’s helicopter carrier Izumo during their military exercise in South China Sea, near Singapore, 20 June 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Nobuhiro Kubo).

” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS18MVE-400×277.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS18MVE-600×415.jpg” title=”A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF)’s SH-60 Seahawk helicopter takes off from JMSDF’s helicopter carrier Izumo during their military exercise in South China Sea, near Singapore, 20 June 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Nobuhiro Kubo).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS18MVE-400×277.jpg” alt=”A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF)’s SH-60 Seahawk helicopter takes off from JMSDF’s helicopter carrier Izumo during their military exercise in South China Sea, near Singapore, 20 June 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Nobuhiro Kubo).” width=”400″ height=”277″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS18MVE-400×277.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS18MVE-150×104.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS18MVE-768×531.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS18MVE-600×415.jpg 600w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS18MVE-300×207.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS18MVE-100×69.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTS18MVE-500×346.jpg 500w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”>

Beijing ignored US exhortations and essentially told Washington to mind its own business. In Beijing’s view, Washington was involving itself in a matter of Chinese sovereignty and security. Beijing is convinced that all …continue reading