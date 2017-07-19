Source: Tokyo Cheapo Sipping on matcha and enjoying traditional Japanese sweets while sitting on tatami and looking out onto Japanese gardens—could it get any more, well, Japanese than that?

|credit|

A tradition stretching back over 1000 years, Japan’s tea ceremony is largely associated with Kyoto, but there are plenty of stunning spots to enjoy it in Tokyo too. Believed to have been brought over from China in the 9th century, the process involves whisking matcha (green tea) powder with water and presenting it to guests in a formal and elegant ceremony. While taking part in a full ceremony with a teacher is a wonderful experience, it can be a little costly (try our experiences article here for some options) but fear not, the tea can be lovely too. Serv The post Tokyo’s Top Traditional Tea Houses appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo. …continue reading