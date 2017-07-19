What Happened For Abe At The G20 Summit

Source: Gaijin Pot Earlier this month, leaders from across the globe — including those from Russia, Japan, China and the United Kingdom — met at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, to discuss world issues ranging from climate change to terrorism. With the U.S. pulling out of the Paris Accord and recent antics on the Korean Peninsula, the stage was set for this year’s meeting to be an interesting one. Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, who had seven side meetings with leaders from different countries, was a very busy man. Top priorities on his list were discussions of the threat of North Korea to more positive topics like that bullet train deal in Singapore. Before we dive into the details, here’s what it all means. What Abe’s meetings at the summit really mean… Photo by http://en.kremlin.ru/ World leaders at the Group of 20 summit held in July. Abe is preparing himself for a new era in Asian politics — one in which regional, not international, alliances will be the key to success. Despite Abe’s — and Trump’s — desires, North Korea was not part of the final G20 statement (although terrorism was). Abe needs North Korea. Action against them will allow him to not only spearhead any political dialog but to also remove a threat to the neo-liberal order. The fact that every country he spoke to had North Korea at the top of its agenda is proof enough that until “the North Korean problem” is handled, he is going to have trouble sleeping at night. Although Abe is not turning his back on the U.S., his actions certainly distance himself from the country. He recently made a deal with Europe, taking a stand against protectionism — a strong policy of Trump’s “America First” administration. In fact, the meeting with Trump made no mention of any economic agreement, …continue reading