Yamaga Tourou(Lantern Festival) 2017

Source: japan-attractions.jp Yamaga Tourou Festival starts with ”decorative lanterns” on the 15th of August.

The ”1,000 people tourou dance” is magical and beautiful; girls gracefully dance with golden lanterns on their heads, and the lights sway along. The highlight is ”agari-tourou” where lanterns are dedicated to Omiya Shrine. As another name of the festival is ”Yoakashi Festival” which means staying up all night,” it seems fitting that the festival lasts until midnight.

Various events are scheduled as follows:

August 15th： Dedication of tourou, dedication tourou dance, fireworks display

August 16th： Emperor Keiko welcome ceremony, jacklight parade, 1,000 people do the tourou dance, and the agari-tourou

As parking spaces and multipurpose toilets are available for wheelchair users within the area, wheelchair users can fully enjoy the festival. ※Video is a thing of the past. …continue reading