4 Game-Changing Japanese Hair Care Products

Source: savvytokyo.com When it comes to new inventions, innovations, and techniques, the cliché of living in Japan being like living in the future rings true. A simple stroll down the streets of Tokyo will make you realize that the hair industry in Japan is a serious business (there are, after all, more hair salons than convenience stores here). But with the sheer abundance of salons, stores, and products, it can be difficult to decipher what exactly is worth your time, money and effort.



To get more insight into hair care here in Japan, we spoke to freelance stylist Yuri Nabata. With over a decade worth of experience under her belt, including a two-year stint in New York, the Tokyo-based hair stylist and educator is a go-to hub of information on all things innovative and futuristic in the Japanese hair world. So from restorative straighteners to vibrating dryers, here’s a guide to four of the most innovative Japanese hair care products recommended by Yuri and her fellow top Tokyo stylists. 1. Fukugen: The Non-Heat Dryer A post shared by ako (@a_or__) on Mar 18, 2017 at 7:00am PDT Like with straightening, burning your hair by drying it is where a lot of people do the most damage. Relying on heat to dry hair gets rid of the moisture, but it also evaporates water that is bound to the hair, a lot of which is desperately needed in order to maintain hydration. Without this hydration, hair quickly becomes brittle and dry which leads to stripped cuticles and split ends. Beauty company Louvredo have come out with the restorative Fukugen dryer (¥15,700), which employs a new ‘vibration method.’ It’s “pretty groundbreaking,” Yuri says, adding that this development “has really forced the competitor companies to become more innovative.” …continue reading