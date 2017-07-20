Blazblue and Guilty Crown Games Sale on Steam

A quick reminder that there’s a Blazblue and Guilty Crown fighting games sale on Steam. Discount prices is ranging from 20%-80% off for the games. For more details, check out the Steam sale page.

The following titles for the sale are:

BlazBlue Centralfiction

BlazBlue: Chronophantasma Extend

BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger

BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Extend

Guilty Gear Isuka

GUILTY GEAR Xrd -REVELATOR

GUILTY GEAR Xrd -SIGN-

GUILTY GEAR XX ACCENT CORE PLUS R

Guilty Gear X2 #Reload

GUILTY GEAR 2 -OVERTURE-

Steam: http://store.steampowered.com/sale/blazblue_guiltygear/ …continue reading