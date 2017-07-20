Blazblue and Guilty Crown Games Sale on Steam

|
Source: Spark Blog
A quick reminder that there’s a Blazblue and Guilty Crown fighting games sale on Steam. Discount prices is ranging from 20%-80% off for the games. For more details, check out the Steam sale page.
The following titles for the sale are:
BlazBlue Centralfiction
BlazBlue: Chronophantasma Extend
BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger
BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Extend
Guilty Gear Isuka
GUILTY GEAR Xrd -REVELATOR
GUILTY GEAR Xrd -SIGN-
GUILTY GEAR XX ACCENT CORE PLUS R
Guilty Gear X2 #Reload
GUILTY GEAR 2 -OVERTURE-
Steam: http://store.steampowered.com/sale/blazblue_guiltygear/ …continue reading