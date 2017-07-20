Cloudy forecast for Moon’s ‘Sunshine Policy 2.0’

Author: Khang Vu, Dartmouth College

During the first meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump, the two leaders announced their decision to employ both sanctions and dialogue ‘in a phased and comprehensive approach’ to handle North Korea. President Moon’s statements signify that some of his earlier campaign promises, which focused on unconditional engagement with North Korea, were toned down. Still, Moon’s continued emphasis on dialogue indicates that he seems to favour cooperation over confrontation, and if conditions permit, he may consider adopting some adapted version of his liberal predecessors’ Sunshine Policy.

North Korean soldiers keep watch toward the south in Panmunjom, South Korea, 17 April 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji).

In South Korean politics, liberal political parties often support a policy of engagement with North Korea. This is because left-wing politicians tend to value minjok (the Korean race) over the North–South ideological and political divide. In a broader sense, liberals embrace ethno-nationalism — the notion that sharing the same bloodline is superior to temporary national partition. Conservatives on the other hand support regime-based nationalism, which puts emphasis on being South Korean and stresses the differences in social and political values between the two Koreas.

Presidents Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun thought that with their Sunshine Policy they could change North Korea from the inside — the policy would expose their northern neighbour to a different way of life and a better economic …continue reading