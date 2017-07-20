My summer tips

Source: city-cost.com Summer is hot. Yeah i know that sounds like an obvious statement. Something people don’t really have to point out, but it is something many people who come to Japan will and do point out. I don’t think its because Japan is any warmer in summer than many other places. The difference is that most people are coming from developed countries to a supposedly technologically advanced society only to be confronted with no insulation and wall units in most houses. Stores that leave their doors and windows open for the “breeze” (there isn’t one in high humidity) and the only place to get some relief seems to be on the trains where the air blasts so high you almost need a jacket if you stay on for too long. But after living here for a few years without central cooling and now living on a low budget, there are a few things that I do in summer to beat the heat.First and foremost I have stopped worrying about being sweaty. If you can get comfortable with that, you can be comfortable in Japan. It’s taken me several years to reverse the cultural stigma of ‘a lady does not sweat, she glistens’ I do not glisten. I drip. I melt. I don’t care. That being said, when I do only just ‘glisten’, I feel so super sticky I could probably climb up a wall like spiderman. Touching anything irritates my skin and being naked would be worse, but I always wear loose clothing that doesn’t cling, shower often and have invested in the ‘サラサラsarasara’ (smooth) wipes you can find almost anywhere.I recently came across a UV cutting spray that is fantastic. I am not sure about its UV blocking abilities, but it is a godsend as an anti ‘ベタベタ’, betabeta …continue reading