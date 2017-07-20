New apartment supply in Tokyo down 25% in June

According to the Real Estate Economic Institute, a total of 2,284 brand new apartments were released for sale across greater Tokyo in June, down 12.3% from the previous month and down 25.1% from last year.

1,534 apartments were sold, resulting in a contract ratio of 67.2%, down 5.0 points from the previous month and down 2.4 points from last year. Unsold inventory as at the end of June was 6,210 apartments, down 212 units from the previous month but up 80 units from June 2016.

The average price of a new apartment across greater Tokyo was 56,420,000 Yen, down 5.7% from the previous month and down 0.5% from last year. Thea average price per square meter was 840,000 Yen, down 2.4% from the previous month but up 2.1% from last year.

The following buildings saw same-day sellouts* in June:

Premist Hibarigaoka, Nishi Tokyo: 20 apartments sold; average price of 41,370,000 Yen.

Grand Maison Motosumiyoshi, Kawasaki: 9 apartments sold; average price of 67,490,000 Yen.

Fine City Higashi-Matsudo, Matsudo: 32 apartments sold; average price of 34,570,000 Yen.

* Same-day sellouts occur when all of the apartments released for sale in a particular sales campaign receive purchase applications. As many developers release apartments for sale in stages, it does not necessarily mean that all apartments in the building have sold.

Tokyo Metropolitan Area Sales

1,116 new apartments were released for sale in the Tokyo metropolitan area, down 7.5% from the previous month and down 21.7% from last year. 756 apartments were sold, resulting in a contract ratio of 67.7%.

The average new apartment price was 67,070,000 Yen, down 9.1% from the previous month and down 5.4% from last year. The average price per square meter was 1,066,000 Yen, down 3.7% from the previous month but up 0.6% from last year.

No. of sales by apartment type in Tokyo’s 23 wards: