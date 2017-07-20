Quick Tips for Your First Day as an ALT in Japan, Part 2

Source: Gaijin Pot So, you’ve managed to get through the first half of your day as an assistant language teacher, but you’re not done yet. Time to roll up your sleeves and finish the day strong. Since Japanese schools can often more particular in their routines than your home country — and because you might not always get clear and simple directions — for part eight of A Little Training for ALTs, we’ve put together a step-by-step guide on what you can expect from your break to the final bell on your first as an ALT in Japan Lunchtime is fun time For many ALTs, lunch time is considered the best part of the day. Not only is it a chance to sit down and relax with your students, but it is also an opportunity for cultural exchange. If you didn’t have time to make a lunch, school lunches are a great and inexpensive way to experience the cuisine of Japan. A typical meal might include: agepan (deep-fried bread), natto (fermented soybeans), tonjiru (pork miso soup), and horenso no ohitashi (spinach) are just a few of the many things that you may get to try while at your school. In general, each school may have its own way of doing things, so pay careful attention to find out what that the particular routines and activities are. A school may have a schedule for what class you will be joining for lunch. At some schools, you may not have to rely on it, because a student or two will most likely lead you up to their classroom. Make sure before you are led or leave the teacher’s room you bring your ohashi, or chopsticks. When you arrive in the classroom, please make sure to greet the teacher and then the class. They might still …continue reading