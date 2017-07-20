Shopping Sprees and Foodie Feasts in Japan’s Koreatowns

Source: Japan Cheapo Not so long ago we took you on a foodie’s tour of Japan’s three major Chinatowns—and after all that delicious food it is time for a new cross-cultural experience right here in Japan. We are heading for the home (away from home) of kimchi, K-pop and cheapo-friendly cosmetics: Koreatown!

Tsuruhashi in Osaka, where it all began

First stop is Osaka’s Tsuruhashi, where mouthwatering scents welcome you the moment you step out of the station. Much like Namdaemun in Seoul, the area around Tsuruhashi is truly vibrant. The maze of stalls where anything from fresh homemade kimchi to K-pop CDs and collectibles seems to come in an endless supply.

Korean BBQ, or yakiniku establishments are everywhere in Tsuruhash