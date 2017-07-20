Teaching Special Needs Classes in Japan

Source: jobsinjapan.com It might not be what you are expecting, but chances are you will be teaching a special needs class, or teaching students with special needs as an English teacher in Japan. Once you get over that slightly worrying phase of “am I even allowed to do this” and “don’t you need a qualification or something”, you’ll have a chance to see how rewarding and fun teaching a special needs class can be, if you let it. I taught a special needs class for a year in Nagoya, and actually found it to be really fun and rewarding. There were seven special needs students in the class with widely varying issues like Down’s Syndrome, low IQ and Autism Spectrum Disorder. Since I studied psychology at university, I had some ideas of what these disorders meant, but I was still totally unprepared to teach these classes. I’ve had a few students who were just a little slow or had speech affectations, to those who just scream randomly every two or three minutes during class, and others who were violent and had to be asked to leave the school. It can be hard to know what to do. Here are some general principles that have helped me to have successful special needs classes, as well as somewhat help special needs children within a regular class. 1 – Be patient Students with special needs might not always make sense or understand you… like, at all! You have to learn to appreciate that they won’t always (or in some cases, often) get what you’re saying and to absolutely never take out your frustrations on the students. I’ve seen teachers snatch pencils or open textbooks in an alarming and angry way, which will only confuse a special needs child further. It can be really hard to remain calm when students are behaving …continue reading