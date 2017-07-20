The unanswered questions of Liu Xiaobo

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Kerry Brown, King’s College The loss of Liu Xiaobo is a tragedy. The final decade of his life was spent in jail. The books he could have written, the contribution he could have made to Chinese and global society and the influence he could have had as a highly regarded public intellectual are now lost. The silencing of Liu has robbed Chinese society of an important, creative and forensically sharp voice when it most needs diversity of opinion. The body of work that Liu published in Chinese and English before his incarceration provided useful insight for understanding the complexities of China’s current position. More of this would have been very helpful — but it was not to be. That he died suffering from terminal cancer is just about the worst possible outcome for the Chinese government. Eight years into his 11-year sentence, the world saw heart-breaking photos of him and his wife while he undertook palliative treatment in hospital. Protesters carrying candles take part in a march to mourn the death of Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo, in Hong Kong, China, 15 July 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Bobby Yip). ” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX3BLAQ-400×267.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX3BLAQ-600×400.jpg” title=”Protesters carrying candles take part in a march to mourn the death of Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo, in Hong Kong, China, 15 July 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Bobby Yip).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX3BLAQ-400×267.jpg” alt=”Protesters carrying candles take part in a march to mourn the death of Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo, in Hong Kong, China, 15 July 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Bobby Yip).” width=”400″ height=”267″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX3BLAQ-400×267.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX3BLAQ-150×100.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX3BLAQ-768×512.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX3BLAQ-600×400.jpg 600w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX3BLAQ-300×200.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX3BLAQ-100×67.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX3BLAQ-500×333.jpg 500w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”> The Chinese state often talks about win-win outcomes. In the case of Liu, it has turned out to be lose-lose. No one comes out of this happily. For Liu, his family and friends, the situation is a …continue reading