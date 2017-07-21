An indication of just how safe Japan is!

Source: city-cost.com My husband sent me a link tothisstorytoday, which really made me grateful for living in Japan and the safety I feel here.Someone borrowed this person’s bicycle without asking – but upon returning it, they wrote a lengthy note explaining about how they really needed the bike, and to please forgive them and accept this token as a thank you. It was a watermelon (and you know how pricey those babies can be here!)It got me thinking – have you ever had an experience that really gave you that “wow!” moment about how safe/polite/respectful Japan seems to be on the whole?When we first moved here I remember seeing kids of only about 5 or 6 years old on the train alone, and thinking to myself “oh my gosh, are they lost? Where are their parents?!” because you simply couldn’t do that back home where I am from. I’ve also had plenty of people I know that have left iPads, iPhones and so forth on the train by accident – and they’ve always been returned. I feel like anywhere else in the world, that would be a case of “sayonara expensive electronics!”…but not here!I would love to hear your experiences! …continue reading