Blockchain pilots making waves in developing Asia

We’ve all heard the buzz about the potential applications of blockchain technology. But what’s actually happening in developing countries in Asia and the Pacific?

Beyond bitcoin payments and remittances, blockchain exists largely in the pilot stage. Governments and banks are collaborating with technology firms to see if it can be used to solve persistent problems like traceability, identification, and trust.

Let’s bring some clarity to the hypotheticals. But first, what exactly is blockchain? It’s a type of database that takes records and puts them in a block (akin to, say, a sheet in your Excel file).

Each block is then “chained” to the previous block, using a cryptographic signature. This allows blockchains to be used like a ledger, which can be shared and corroborated by anyone with permission.

In short, it’s peer-to-peer sharing of data – it does not require a trusted intermediary. Let’s look at some ways our countries are using it.

Georgia – land registry

In 2016, Georgia and a US-incorporated provider piloted a blockchain-based platform for the National Agency of Public Registry to record land titles and integrate them into the existing digital records system.

Georgians can now register land titles and verify the dates of transactions, thereby increasing transparency and accountability. The original agreement was expanded in 2017 to include other government departments.

Technically, there are two parts to the system. A private blockchain, on which the government records data on transactions, and a public blockchain. The information on ownership is publicly available, although the data underlying it are not – in order to protect the owner’s privacy.

Cambodia – payment systems

Last April, the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) signed an agreement with a Japanese startup to design a new payments system. The testing phase is expected to be launched by the end of this year.

The objective is to design a system for interbank transactions