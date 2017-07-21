For Sale: Brand-new beach house in Hayama

HAYAMA BEACH HOUSE

¥98,000,000 (approx. 875,000 USD)

Nestled in a quiet street and just a 15 minute stroll to the beach, this newly constructed riverside home offers a calm retreat from urban life.

A long landscaped approach tiled with Oya-stone pavers sourced from old homes leads up to the house. The path winds its way alongside a small, gentle-flowing mountain stream that makes its way alongside the entire southern side of the property. This river creates a tranquil environment and provides privacy and distance from neighbors.

Thanks to an abundance of established trees, the house itself is barely visible from the street during summer months.

The builders have paid great attention to detail, designing the a house to best suit the layout of the land and local climate. The result is a private oasis surrounded by greenery, and a home designed to be as eco-friendly as possible while providing comfort and enjoyment to its occupants.

A large amount of insulation has been installed in the walls and ceilings to reduce electricity usage, while large, double-glazed windows on all sides of the house can be opened up to take advantage of the cool easterly breeze during the summer months. An underfloor air-conditioning system circulates cool or warm air to keep the room at a comfortable temperature all year round. The west facing living room is sheltered from the afternoon sun in summer thanks to the large trees, while winters see the leaves fall, flooding the living room with warm …continue reading