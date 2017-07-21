Japan 4K - Remarkable Drone Cam Short Movie

|
However, the other day we received one email which really stood out, for the youthfulness of the sender: just out of high school, plus the out-of-the-ordinary content: a video of various places all over Japan shot using a drone and – best of all – incredibly professional-looking, with a nice soundtrack, too.
Sloan Fischer is about to start university in New York, and just a few months ago bought a camera and a drone and began “playing around with them” (as he modestly puts it), then came to Japan where he put together the short movie above: Japan 4K.
We were blown away – and we’re sure you will be too!
PS After viewing Sloan’s video, we blush to link to our YouTube channel, JapanFilms – but, FBOW, here it is:
