Japan 4K - Remarkable Drone Cam Short Movie



At JapanVisitor,com, we get dozens of emails every day from people with an interest in Japan, wanting products from or restaurant bookings in Japan (inquiries we pass on to our sister site GoodsFromJapan.com), wanting information about Japan, alerting us to the occasional error on our site, or to information they think we should be covering – the list goes on.

However, the other day we received one email which really stood out, for the youthfulness of the sender: just out of high school, plus the out-of-the-ordinary content: a video of various places all over Japan shot using a drone and – best of all – incredibly professional-looking, with a nice soundtrack, too.

Sloan Fischer is about to start university in New York, and just a few months ago bought a camera and a drone and began “playing around with them” (as he modestly puts it), then came to Japan where he put together the short movie above: Japan 4K.

We were blown away – and we’re sure you will be too!

PS After viewing Sloan’s video, we blush to link to our YouTube channel, JapanFilms – but, FBOW, here it is:

https://www.youtube.com/user/JapanFilms

Enjoy!

© JapanVisitor.com

Goods From Japan delivered to your home or business …continue reading