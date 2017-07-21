Japan's conspiracy law and expat "thoughtcrime"

Source: city-cost.com In June the Japanese government passed a law to tackle conspiracies to commit terrorism and similarly serious crimes. The law was described by one member of the opposition as “brutal” but prime minister Abe, in support of the bill, described a need, ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, to get it passed as soon as possible in order to ratify a UN treaty on organized crime. Amidst fears and protests that such a law could infringe on civil liberties, a vote on the bill had been delayed a number of times. The eventual passing of the law actually skipped the regular channel of committee style voting in the upper house and was put instead to a direct vote by the full chamber. Now, we won’t pretend to know exactly what this means but it has the sound of something that one might be suspicious of, to say the least. Of course, tackling terrorism and organized crime on the surface sounds like the duty a populace expects the state to assume. How they go about this though is alway something requiring of our scrutiny. The new law in this case criminalizes the planning of some “277” serious crimes. This expat in Japan is struggling to think of 277 crimes that might fall under terrorism and other nefarious actions of this nature – cigarette rackets, TVs from the backs of trucks? One supposes it’s all down to how specifically these things can be described but it’s already been reported that some “serious crimes” seem to have little ties to terrorism – copying music or sit-ins to protest construction of apartment buildings are those that have been mentioned by the media.More broadly, the looming concern about all of this is how the state might …continue reading