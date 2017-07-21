Blogs  >  SOCIETY

Japan’s summer not liked by almost two-thirds

Do you like summer? graph of japanese statistics

@nifty recently reported on a survey into summer.

Japan’s summer is far too hot and quite humid, interrupted by far too windy and extremely humid typhoons, so I quite understand why it doesn’t seem that popular here.

I don’t take any particular measures against mosquitoes; bites irritate me and the area swells up quite a bit, but it’s just too much bother for rather little effect, in my opinion. I’ve also once had nasty heatstroke that caused me to sweat about three litres-worth once I retired to an air-conditioned room to rest.

Research results

Q1: Do you like summer? (Sample size=2,656)

Love it! 7.0%
Like it 27.3%
It’s OK 41.1%
Dislike it 18.9%
Hate it! 5.8%

Q2: What do you like about summer? (Sample size=2,656, multiple answer)


 Male
 Female
Days are long 46.9% 45.7%
Can wear light clothing 42.1% 34.0%
Washing soon dries 30.1% 61.0%
Beer is lovely 35.2% 12.5%
Feel brighter 26.0% 21.1%
Summer festivals, fireworks 21.6% 16.3%
Food is delicious 14.6% 11.9%
Have summer holidays, long break 12.0% 9.5%
Hot temperatures 12.2% 8.7%
Barbecue, other outdoor events 10.4% 3.2%
Can swim in sea, pool 9.1% 5.4%
Can visit mountains, go camping 8.3% 1.8%
Lots of sporting events 8.0% 3.0%
Can wear yukata 1.1% 1.8%
Other 1.5% 2.6%
Nothing in particular 18.0% 18.9%

Q3: What do you dislike about summer? (Sample size=2,656, multiple answer)


 Male
 Female
Hot temperatures 69.4% 75.1%
High humidity 67.7% 73.8%
Difficult to sleep 61.0% 62.4%
Lots of insects, bites 56.4% 67.4%
I sweat 52.7% 60.6%
Possibility of heatstroke, sunburn 28.6% 32.4%
Tire easily, feel lethargic 24.1% 35.0%
I burn 19.0% 52.7%
Other people smell of sweat 18.1% 32.2%
Electricity usage increases 18.4% 23.1%
Temperature difference between indoor and outdoor is severe 13.3% 26.0%
Loss of appetite 9.2% 8.0%
Light clothing reveals too much 4.2% 19.5%
Make-up runs 0.5% 25.6%
Other 1.2% 2.8%
Nothing in particular 4.1% 1.0%

Q4: What do you do to prevent getting bitten by mosquitoes? (Sample size=2,656, multiple answer)


 Male
 Female
Apply bug-repellant spray 37.6% 46.9%
Place bug repellant in rooms 26.8% 31.2%
Don’t expose too much skin 21.8% 40.0%
Use a mosquito coil in rooms 24.2% 23.1%
Don’t allow water to pool around the house 19.1% 28.2%
Spray walls, window screens, etc with bug repellant 14.4% 16.9%
Use an electric fan in rooms 14.0% 14.5%
