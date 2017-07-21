Japan’s summer not liked by almost two-thirds

Japan’s summer is far too hot and quite humid, interrupted by far too windy and extremely humid typhoons, so I quite understand why it doesn’t seem that popular here.
I don’t take any particular measures against mosquitoes; bites irritate me and the area swells up quite a bit, but it’s just too much bother for rather little effect, in my opinion. I’ve also once had nasty heatstroke that caused me to sweat about three litres-worth once I retired to an air-conditioned room to rest.
The seventh question was about which musicians or celebs suit summer; most of the names mean little to me, but number two was Keisuke Kuwata, who brings on a summer mood as soon as I hear any of his music. Here’s a currently-showing advert for Hawaii:
Research results
Q1: Do you like summer? (Sample size=2,656)
Love it!
7.0%
Like it
27.3%
It’s OK
41.1%
Dislike it
18.9%
Hate it!
5.8%
Q2: What do you like about summer? (Sample size=2,656, multiple answer)
Male
Female
Days are long
46.9%
45.7%
Can wear light clothing
42.1%
34.0%
Washing soon dries
30.1%
61.0%
Beer is lovely
35.2%
12.5%
Feel brighter
26.0%
21.1%
Summer festivals, fireworks
21.6%
16.3%
Food is delicious
14.6%
11.9%
Have summer holidays, long break
12.0%
9.5%
Hot temperatures
12.2%
8.7%
Barbecue, other outdoor events
10.4%
3.2%
Can swim in sea, pool
9.1%
5.4%
Can visit mountains, go camping
8.3%
1.8%
Lots of sporting events
8.0%
3.0%
Can wear yukata
1.1%
1.8%
Other
1.5%
2.6%
Nothing in particular
18.0%
18.9%
Q3: What do you dislike about summer? (Sample size=2,656, multiple answer)
Male
Female
Hot temperatures
69.4%
75.1%
High humidity
67.7%
73.8%
Difficult to sleep
61.0%
62.4%
Lots of insects, bites
56.4%
67.4%
I sweat
52.7%
60.6%
Possibility of heatstroke, sunburn
28.6%
32.4%
Tire easily, feel lethargic
24.1%
35.0%
I burn
19.0%
52.7%
Other people smell of sweat
18.1%
32.2%
Electricity usage increases
18.4%
23.1%
Temperature difference between indoor and outdoor is severe
13.3%
26.0%
Loss of appetite
9.2%
8.0%
Light clothing reveals too much
4.2%
19.5%
Make-up runs
0.5%
25.6%
Other
1.2%
2.8%
Nothing in particular
4.1%
1.0%
Q4: What do you do to prevent getting bitten by mosquitoes? (Sample size=2,656, multiple answer)
Male
Female
Apply bug-repellant spray
37.6%
46.9%
Place bug repellant in rooms
26.8%
31.2%
Don’t expose too much skin
21.8%
40.0%
Use a mosquito coil in rooms
24.2%
23.1%
Don’t allow water to pool around the house
19.1%
28.2%
Spray walls, window screens, etc with bug repellant