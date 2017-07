Source: city-cost.com For the first time I saw Morinaga Caramel in Okinawa Pineapple flavor, so I gave it a try.It was good, like the regular caramel, but with a nice pineapple taste that sort of lingered. My husband said it tastes the same as the normal caramel flavor – the pineapple isn’t overpowering for sure.I got this for 108 yen including tax.Have you seen this or any other local Morinaga Caramel flavors? …continue reading