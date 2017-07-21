My favorite tea shop "Cha-machi KINZABURO"

Source: city-cost.com Shizuoka Green Tea Guide : Tea Blogger (Marie Tsukahara) Please take a look at this month’s blog.On a fine day in summer, I visited “Cha-machi KINZABURO” to have ‘Chaffle’ which is a waffle sanded cream of tea, and to try to taste several kinds of green tea. If we buy sweets in this tea store, we can possible to drink them.I heard the owner of this store was Fusao Maeda, who is famous for his skills on the green tea so that my heart leaped with expectations.I went by a bus from Shin-shizuoka station to Shizuoka Welfare Hospital and it took about 10 minutes. In addition, it took 5 minutes from the bus stop to the tea shop. Though the nearest bus stop were ‘yachiyo-cho’ or ‘Anzai nichome’ (3 minutes to the shop), I got off the bus stop of hospital because I wanted to walk a little bit longer for my health!It seemed Cha-machi KINZABURO sells Kakigori which is a bowl of flavored shaved ice and the matcha soft ice cream. I wanted to eat something so I rushed into the store.After I entered, lots of “Chaffle” welcomed me.We can find the kind of “Chaffle” not only the Tenryu and Kawane green tea (each of chaffle are 115[net] and 140 [net]) but also the seasonal commerces including Izu orange, Mango, Strawberry and so on.I felt it’s hard to choose which one to buy because there are so many varieties. However, every “Chaffle” were reasonable so it’s possible to buy all of them if you can’t decide.The products which was made by Fusao Maeda were displayed. He judges, selects and fans tea leaves, and blends for making those tea commodities.How cute and sophisticated it is!If I give this tea to my friends as their birth day presents, they must rejoice …continue reading