Omohara Beer Forest – A Refreshing Summer Terrace with Craft Beer

Open June 16th to September 10th, 2017

The rooftop garden on top of the Tokyo Plaza building on the corner of Meiji Dori and Omotesando is converted into a beer terrace each year during the warmer months. This year, it’s open from June 16th until September 10th.

The thing that sets Omohara Beer Forest apart from regular beer gardens is that there are no silly all-you-can-drink plans designed to herd you in and then herd you out again. This year, the kiosk in the middle of the garden will be run again by Yonayona Beer Kitchen, which is connected to Nagano-based Yoho Brewing, serving up Yonayona (an American Pale Ale), Ao Oni (blue devil) IPA and Suiyobinoneko (Wednesday’s cat!) white beer.

Sadly, they increased the beer price

