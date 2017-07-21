The Only Gaijin in the Village: The Secret Garden

Source: Gaijin Pot Chapter 5: The Secret Garden One of the main reasons we wanted to move into the countryside — apart from misanthropy and a penchant for the inconvenient — was to grow our own vegetables. With the news full of North Korean missile tests and Trump’s bellicose diplomacy in the region — only a small step beyond “I know you are but what am I?” — and too many hours watching post-apocalyptic dramas, self-sufficiency has never seemed less like a lifestyle choice and more like getting a head start. I try to keep it more akin to The Good Life TV series rather than The Year of the Flood by Margaret Atwood. A fabulous short story I read online that I’ve never been able to find again lay its groundsheet and pinned its guy ropes into my cerebrum. In the story, a massive earthquake leaves Tokyo uninhabitable and millions of Tokyoites, unable to survive without restaurants and convenience stores, descend on rural Japan. It soon turns into a battle between starving refugees and farmers without enough to share. My pitiful attempts to feed two people from the ground would hardly divert even the most peckish locust, but when you’re weeding, pruning, digging and generally waging eternal war against entropy, you have a lot of time to let your mind off the leash to run a marathon through potential. One of my successes, though, was shiitake mushrooms. You get a section of tree about a meter or so long and at least 40 centimeters in diameter, drill holes in it and plug it with spores. Then you leave it in the garden in a dark, wet spot where fungus is as fungus does. Mushrooms, like teenagers, vampires and one of my neighbors — Mrs. Mizuhara — don’t react well to sunlight. She keeps …continue reading