Source: Spark Blog Recently, Twins of the Pasture got released on Steam. The game is about two twin girls who have to pay for their parents’ debt by running a farm. Current special 40% off release price is $4.79 or ¥‎536.76 until July 26. For more details, check out the store page. Here’s a trailer. Steam: http://store.steampowered.com/app/649580/ …continue reading