Wellness & Awareness: Organic Lifestyle Expo 2017

Following a major success last November when it was held for the first time in Japan, the Organic Lifestyle Expo is back this summer, larger and stronger, offering visitors a chance to explore the latest trends on the Japanese organic market in various ways and forms. Whether you're looking for organic groceries to take back home, skincare products, pet goods, new fashion items for your wardrobe, or simply want to familiarize yourself with what's available on the market, this two-day event is worth a visit (or more). The First Organic Lifestyle Expo last December attracted nearly 20,000 visitors. Organized by the Organic Forum Japan in cooperation with the Japanese government and the prominent organic organizations, Food Trust Project, Global Organic Network and Lohas World, OLE, to be held at the Tokyo International Forum on July 29 and 30, covers a wide range of products and necessities for daily life, including food and beverages, body care, ethical organic cosmetics, textiles, household goods and much more. Visitors can also learn about the latest international organic movements and gather information through seminars, events and display booths. This year, divided into eleven categories and with nearly 200 exhibitors on board, this massive event is on an even greater mission to connect organic producers, distributors, and consumers with the ultimate goal of promoting organic sustainability. Here's what to expect at each display section. Taste Visitors can learn about, taste, and buy the latest food products on the organic market, including fruit and vegetables, meat, fish, dairy products, processed food and beverages, and alcohol. Cooking and kitchen utensils will also be displayed and a variety of products will be on sale. Don't miss the Organic Beer Stand, too! Nurture