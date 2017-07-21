What comes after Japan’s constitutional amendment?

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Yasuo Hasebe, Waseda University Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s proposal to amend Article 9 of Japan’s constitution courts uncertainties that could undermine established understandings on the use of military force. In July 2014, the Abe administration declared that the right of collective self-defence — considered unconstitutional by previous administrations — is constitutional when the rights of Japanese people are jeopardised because of military attacks against close allies. After this forcible change to a long-held and repeatedly confirmed authoritative view, formal amendments to the constitution threaten to undermine constitutionalism even further. On 3 May 2017, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced his intention to revise Article 9 of the constitution. One of his proposals is to add a new sentence that will make it clear that the government can keep its Self-Defence Forces (SDF), while maintaining the first and second clauses. He mentioned that he hopes to see the new sentence come into effect in 2020. Article 9 currently states that, ‘the Japanese people forever renounce war as a sovereign right of the nation and the threat or use of force as means of settling international disputes’ and that ‘land, sea, and air forces, as well as other war potential, will never be maintained. The right of belligerency of the state will not be recognised’. A protester holds a placard as police officers stand guard during a rally against Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s security bill and his administration in front of the parliament in Tokyo, 19 September 2015. The upper house of Japan’s parliament approved security bills on Saturday clearing the way for a policy shift that could allow troops to fight overseas for the first time since 1945, a milestone for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s agenda of loosening the limits of the pacifist constitution on the military. The placard reads, ‘Don’t break (Japan’s …continue reading